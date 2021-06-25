UP: Five children hurt in celebratory firing

Five children were injured in a celebratory firing at Ashrafpur village here, police said on Friday. The incident took place during a function held to celebrate the birth of a child on Thursday night. A man, identified as Nakul Yadav, fired in the air from a countrymade pistol, SP Kauthubh said. The children, aged 5 to 12, were playing nearby and received pellet injuries, the SP said, adding that Archana (8) was seriously injured and referred to a Gorakhpur medical college for treatment. The others were given first aid and are out of danger. The SP said Nukul Yadav has been arrested.

