Ramesh Pokhriyal addresses students, teachers on CBSE board exams

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' virtually addressed students, teachers and stakeholders regarding Board Examinations today.

Shri Pokhriyal expressed deep gratitude and thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for taking a decision to cancel the class 12 CBSE Board Exam in the interest of the students keeping in view their health and safety in the wake of Covid.

In his address, Shri Pokhriyal stated that CBSE has already issued comprehensive guidelines on assessment and evaluation for Class 12th Board examinations. He assured that those students who are not satisfied with the assessment will be provided with an option to take the exams, whenever the situation becomes conducive, in August.

The Minister reiterated that safety, health and the future of the students are the top priorities of the government.

(With Inputs from PIB)