PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:11 IST
BSE Odisha class 10 result declared
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, on Friday said 97.89 per cent of students have passed Class 10 while declaring the results for the first time without holding the annual examinations.

School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash announced the results of the High School Certificate (class 10), State Open School Certificate, and the Madhyama examination at the BSE head office in Cuttack.

The Board could not conduct the examinations this year in the wake of the pandemic.

While 40 per cent weightage was given to the highest marks obtained in class 9 in each subject, the remaining 60 per cent was based on the practice tests conducted in class 10.

The minister said of the 5,74,125 students, 7,703 had failed, while 4,412 were absentees.

Among those who passed, 2,81,658 are girls, Dash said.

Dash said 1,71,561 students got above 60 per cent. It includes 2,656 students who secured A1 grade and 22,131 who got A2 grade.

In the Madhayama examination, 4,622 out of 4,713 students cleared it with a pass percentage of 98.07, while 4,752 students cleared the state open school certificate, he said.

Students can appear for a special examination later if they are not satisfied with the result for which filling up of forms will start on July 5, Dash said.

The results have been made available on the official websites -- www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in -- from 6 pm, it said.

In case of non-availability of internet facility, the service can be made available on mobile phones. For this, one has to type OR01, add space, roll number and send an SMS to 5676750, the BSE added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

