COVID-19: Punjab allows reopening of IELTS coaching centres

The Punjab government on Friday allowed the reopening of IELTS coaching institutes as it extended the existing Covid curbs till June 30.

Under the fresh guidelines, the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen with the condition that their teachers, staff and students have had at least one vaccination shot. IELTS is a global standardised test of English language proficiency for non-native English language speakers.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a tweet said, "The present #Covid19 restrictions will continue till 30@June with additional relaxation only for IELTS & skill development coaching institutes who can now open provided their teachers, staff & students have had at least one vaccination. I urge all to have themselves vaccinated." Bars, pubs and taverns will continue to remain closed. Similarly, all educational institutions will also remain shut. Not more than 50 people will be allowed to gather for weddings and cremations. The daily night curfew will continue to be in place from 8 pm to 5 am, with the weekend curfew on Sunday. Punjab on Friday registered 341 fresh cases, taking the state's infection count to 5,94,279, while 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,956.

