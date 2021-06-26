Stalin announces evaluation criteria for TN class 12 students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced the evaluation criteria for class 12 students in the state, giving 50 percent weightage to class 10 board examination scores.

The government had earlier announced the cancellation of exams to the Plus Two board for 2020-2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Later, the government constituted a committee comprising officials including the Principal Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, the Vice-Chancellor of Madras University, and the headmasters of schools to submit a report to the government on the system of evaluating marks for students.

Accordingly, the 10-member committee recommended the evaluation criteria with different weightage.

The chief minister announced how the Plus Two results will be computed this year.

An official release quoting Stalin said 50 percent weightage will be given to class X board exam marks (average of three subjects with high marks) while 20 percent (written in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 percent will be given to Class 12 practicals and internal assessment.

The students who have failed in Class 11 will be given 35 percent marks.

The marks of each student will be computed in the above manner and published on the Department's website by July 31 as per the order of the Supreme Court.

Also, the government said it would provide an opportunity to the aggrieved students, who otherwise felt they could have scored more had they written the exam, to appear for the test.

''Students who feel that they have obtained fewer marks as was calculated through this evaluation criteria will be given an opportunity to appear for the Class 12 written examination if they wish. The marks they score in the examinations so conducted will be declared as final,'' the release said.

The exam will be conducted in due course once the pandemic subsides. The timetable for this examination will be announced later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)