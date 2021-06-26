Honesty pays off for Assam home guard who refused huge bribe from drug dealers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday handed over the letter of appointment to Borsing Bey as a constable in the Assam Police, days after he displayed exemplary honesty as a home guard by refusing a bribe from drug dealers.

While posted at a check gate in Karbi Anglong district, Bey had declined to accept a huge bribe offered by drug dealers and helped the administration recover narcotics valued at Rs 12 crore from a bus on Jun 21.

Subsequently, the state Cabinet decided to appoint him as a constable in the state police.

''The state government will continue to recognise honesty, integrity and bravery. Bey has shown exemplary courage and this will continue to inspire the rank and file of the Assam Police,'' the chief minister said on the occasion.

The role of Home Guards is to serve as an auxiliary force to the police, while a constable is a regular employee in the police force.

The authorities decided to ceremonially hand over the appointment letter to Bey at the state secretariat here with a view to sending a positive message to the society, he said on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The society has a moral duty to safeguard the younger generation from the menace of drug abuse and due to the ''zero tolerance attitude'' adopted by the government, narcotic drugs worth Rs 135 crore were seized from different parts of the state in the last 45 days, Sarma said.

Assam was earlier used as a transit route by drug dealers and a big market was gradually developing. The government has given top priority to weed out the menace of drug abuse from the state so that the new generation can be saved, he said.

Sarma asked Principal Secretary (Home) Neeraj Verma and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to explore the feasibility of promoting home guard personnel and police constables who show exemplary performance on duty to the rank of Inspector of Police following due procedure.

The chief minister said that his government has intensified operation against cattle smuggling and crimes against women and children and successfully busted many rackets.

He said that several initiatives for strengthening the state police force as well as improving facilities for them have been initiated.

