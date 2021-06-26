Left Menu

Delhi govt to take over management of pvt school in Punjabi Bagh for violating rules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 21:21 IST
Delhi govt to take over management of pvt school in Punjabi Bagh for violating rules
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After receiving several complaints from parents against Swami Shivanand Memorial School charging extra fees arbitrarily, the Delhi government on Saturday decided to take over the management of the private school in Punjabi Bagh, according to an official statement.

The Delhi government, taking into account the complaints of parents, had constituted an inquiry committee for this matter.

The issues raised by students' parents were found to be true by the committee, it noted.

''Considering the inadequacies and complaints which were found to be correct, the Delhi government has decided to initiate the process of taking over the School Management as per the provisions of Delhi School Education Act of 1973,'' read the statement.

The school management was given a chance to defend itself but it was not able to give any reasonable answer about the anomalies in its functioning, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021