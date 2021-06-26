Prez Kovind meets public representatives, entrepreneurs, educationists in Kanpur

President Ram Nath Kovind met his old acquaintances, public representatives, entrepreneurs, educationists and others at the Circuit House here on Saturday.

The president arrived in Kanpur on Friday aboard his special presidential train on a three-day visit.

On Saturday, over 50 people, including the director of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur and the vice-chancellors of the CSJM University and the HBTU met him.

CSJM University Vice-Chancellor Vinay Pathak urged the president to conduct research on ancient science and establish a centre for excellence at the university.

The president assured him of all help and also suggested increasing the alumni fund, Pathak told media persons later.

The Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology vice-chancellor D R Singh also met the president and apprised him of various projects underway in Anuppur village, the country's first bio-culture village adopted by the university.

On Sunday, the president will visit his birthplace, village Paraunkh of Kanpur Dehat, where two functions to felicitate him are scheduled.

Kovind will interact with old acquaintances from his school days and from the early days of his social service there.

The president will also pay a visit to an old Pathri Devi temple and the Ambedkar park there.

