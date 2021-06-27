Medical college to be ready by year-end, says Collector

The ongoing construction work to establisha new medical college at Orathur in Nagapattinam district would be completed before this year-end, District Collector Arun Thamburaj said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the progress of the work, the Collectorsaid the college was being set up at a cost of Rs 366.85 crore.

Stating that the college would admit 150 students per year for the MBBS course, the Collector said the officials have been instructed to complete the work before the end of this year.

