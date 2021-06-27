Nine-member gang from Haryana involved in SBI CDM fraud

A nine-member gang from Haryana was behind the theft of Rs 48 lakh from various cash deposit machines of State Bank of India (SBI) in the city and another accused was arrested in this connection, police said.

A police team from Chennai is camping in Haryana to nab the mastermind and the others.

Veerendra Rawat was arrested from that state and brought here on Sunday, a city police release said.

''The probe by the special teams revealed that nine persons from Haryana had been involved in the crime,'' it said.

One person from the northern state has already been arrested and Rs 4.5 lakh recovered from him.

The police is camping in Haryana to nab the rest.

According to police, totally Rs 48 lakh has been stolen from Automated Cash Withdrawal and Deposit Machines also known as Cash Deposit Machines (CDM) located in various places, including Velachery locality here.

The CDMs provide a 20-second window to customers to take cash away and if it was not done, the cash went back into the machines.

If cash was taken, the lid of the machine would slide and get closed.

Probe indicated that the suspects first took the cash from the machines (using the withdrawal option) and then prevented the lid from getting closed for a while by using their hands.

The sensors appeared to have misread this action for ''cash not being taken away'' by customers and sent messages to servers that cash has not been withdrawn.

Hence, the related bank accounts were not debited while cash was taken away from machines.

