Man detained for abduction, rape of 26-year-old woman week after they eloped

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 28-06-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 00:31 IST
Man detained for abduction, rape of 26-year-old woman week after they eloped
A 31-year-old man was detained here on Sunday in a case of alleged abduction and rape of a 26-year-old woman based on a complaint by her father, who also accused him of forced religious conversion and marriage, police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Singh, the accused, Wahab, used to work for the woman's father, a farmer.

The father said in his complaint that Wahab came to work for him two years ago under the false identity of Deshraj Gautam, and over time, grew close to his daughter and the duo eloped on June 20.

He further alleged that Wahab raped his daughter and filmed the act, and also forced her into religious conversion and marriage, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case of rape and abduction was registered against the accused, after which he was detained.

Police said the woman would undergo a medical examination, and based on that, further action would follow.

