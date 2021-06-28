Buildings which witnessed major blaze recently can’t be used until fresh NOC is issued: DFS

The Delhi fire department has barred the use of any building which witnessed a major blaze in the recent past until a fresh NOC is issued, even if they have a fire clearance certificate, officials said on Monday.

The move comes after it was found by the department that fire safety equipment did not work at such establishments which included hospitals and manufacturing units, they said.

Till now, it has issued notices to two such establishments including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) confirmed that a notice was sent to AIIMS asking them to apply for a fresh NOC (no objection certificate) for the hospital's convergence block after a fire broke out on its ninth floor on June 16.

Over 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, however, no one was injured in the incident.

A senior fire official said, “When the fire broke out, none of the fire safety equipment in the said building was found to be working. Smoke detectors were also not functional. So, a notice was sent to AIIMS directing them to not use the building till they got a fresh NOC from the fire department.” ''They were also asked to have a disaster management plan and trained fire-fighting manpower round the clock in all their buildings,'' he said.

Following the notice, AIIMS has applied for a fresh NOC and an inspection is likely to be carried out soon for the issuance of fire safety clearance, the department said. “Henceforth, if a major fire breaks out at any building and it is found that the establishment did not have any fire safety equipment in place or if their equipment were non-functional at the time of incident, a notice will be sent asking them to not use the building till a fresh NOC is obtained from the fire department even if they already have a fire clearance certificate,'' said Garg.

A fire broke out in a room adjacent to the operation theatre of the emergency department in AIIMS here on Monday morning but no one was injured.

Furthermore, buildings which do not have NOC and lack fire-safety equipment like in the case of the Udyog Nagar warehouse fire incident, will also have to apply for a no objection certificate if the structure had to be used in future.

According to fire department, a notice was sent on Friday to the concerned authorities stating that the two-storey warehouse in west Delhi cannot be used until a fresh NOC is issued by the DFS.

Establishments with a valid NOC and functional fire-fighting equipment would not require a fresh certificate, he clarified.

The fire safety certificates are valid for three years and the concerned establishment should apply for renewal of the certificate six months prior to the date of expiry.

