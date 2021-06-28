Left Menu

Prof Hari Bahadur Srivastava of BHU is new Siddharth University VC

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:41 IST
Prof Hari Bahadur Srivastava of BHU is new Siddharth University VC
Prof Hari Bahadur Srivastava of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was on Monday appointed the new Vice Chancellor of Siddharth University, Kapilvastu, Siddharth Nagar, a statement said.

The Geology Department professor has been appointed the new VC by Governor Anandiben Patel, the official statement issued here said.

His tenure will be of three years from the date of joining.

