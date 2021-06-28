Left Menu

Schools can't deny admission on ground that child has declared name of one parent: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 19:00 IST
No school in Delhi can deny admission to a child on the ground of declaring the name of just one parent, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Monday.

This assumes significance from the point of view of children who have lost one or both parents to Covid. ''No student in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on grounds that the child is declaring name of his or her single parent only,'' Sisodia tweeted. An order to this effect has also been issued by the Directorate of Education.

