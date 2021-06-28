COVID-19: MP schools to not reopen on July 1, announces CM

Schools in Madhya Pradesh that were scheduled to open on July 1 after summer vacations will now open at a later date after consultation with the Centre, other states and experts, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

Chairing a meeting on the recommendations of ministers to prepare a strategy to fight COVID-19, Chouhan said studies will continue through online mode and television broadcasts. He also said the Class XII results should on the basis of 'best of five marks' obtained in various subjects in Class X, and those wanting to improve on their marks can appear for an exam that will be organised sometime later.

''Schools will not reopen in the state from July 1. Studies will continue through online platforms and TV broadcasts. The decision on opening schools will be taken after discussing with the Centre, other states and experts,'' the CM said.

Among the recommendations made by the ministers are vaccinating teachers and school staff on priority and holding training programmes on pandemic management.

Officials, meanwhile said, the admission process for graduation and post-graduation courses will be held in August, while the new session will begin from September.

They said the CM had directed that before the start of educational activities in colleges and universities, all students above the age of 18 must be vaccinated against COVID-19, and entry into the premises must be given only to those who have been inoculated.

