Left Menu

DU admissions: Registrations for entrance-based, PG courses likely to start from 3rd week of July

The Delhi University is likely to begin registrations for admission to entrance test-based and postgraduate courses in the third week of July, at least a week prior to starting the process for the remaining merit-based undergraduate courses, a senior official said on Monday.The Supreme Court had on June 24 directed all state boards to declare the internal assessment results of Class 12 by July 31 and gave them 10 days to formulate and notify their evaluation schemes.Rajeev Gupta, chairman, DU admissions, told PTI, We might start the registration process for admissions by the third week of July.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:14 IST
DU admissions: Registrations for entrance-based, PG courses likely to start from 3rd week of July
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University is likely to begin registrations for admission to entrance test-based and postgraduate courses in the third week of July, at least a week prior to starting the process for the remaining merit-based undergraduate courses, a senior official said on Monday.

The Supreme Court had on June 24 directed all state boards to declare the internal assessment results of Class 12 by July 31 and gave them 10 days to formulate and notify their evaluation schemes.

Rajeev Gupta, chairman, DU admissions, told PTI, ''We might start the registration process (for admissions) by the third week of July. There are chances that we might start the registration process for the nine entrance-based courses and postgraduate courses by that time in the first phase and then the registration process for the merit-based courses. The gap between the two phases won't be more than a week or 10 days.'' He, however, said there is a possibility that all state boards may not declare Class 12 results by July 31.

Separately, DU released its one-year report card on Monday. It stated that the admission process was entirely conducted online last year in view of the coronavirus pandemic and students did not have to visit colleges or departments at all.

Students used online platforms for the admission process, accessing the admission list, payment of fees etc. from the comfort of their homes, the university said, adding that the verification of documents was also done online.

''The university devised ways, with its resources and expertise, to meet the novel challenges, offering appropriate solutions at every step of the way,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021