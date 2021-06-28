Online classes for students in Telangana from July 1
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad, June 28 (PTI): The Telangana government on Monday decided to hold from July 1 online classes for students from KG to PG in view of the pandemic situation.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed that online classes be conducted for students in view of COVID- 19, State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said.
Accordingly, it was decided to conduct the classes for students from the primary to the postgraduate-level, she told reporters.
The state government had earlier sought to allow offline (physical) classes from July 1.
She urged the management of private schools to collect only month-wise tuition fees as per a government order issued earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- State
- Indra Reddy
- K Chandrasekhar Rao
- P Sabita
- Hyderabad
ALSO READ
Australia's Victoria state expects further easing of COVID-19 curbs
Telangana's Warangal municipal body revamps library, gives it 'bookshelf' look
Man-eater leopards caught in U'khand may be sent to rescue centres in other states
Cong needs early organisational polls, widespread reforms at central, state levels to show it is no longer in state of inertia: Kapil Sibal.
Centre gave over 26 crore COVID vaccine doses to States/UTs