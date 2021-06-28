Left Menu

DU to felicitate its 8 alumni including Kiren Rijiju, Hardep Singh Puri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 23:08 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University will felicitate eight of its alumni, including Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Hardeep Singh Puri, for achieving distinction in their fields, a statement from the varsity said on Monday.

Puri, who is the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister, studied at the Hindu College, while Rijiju, currently the Union Sports minister and also the Minister of State for Minority Affairs, is an alumnus of Hansraj College.

Among those who will be felicitated are filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and IPS officer Kiran Bedi, higher education secretary in the ministry of education Amit Khare, principal secretary to the prime minister P K Mishra, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajeet Mahanty and Uttar Pradesh State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar, the statement said.

Ali passed out from Hindu College while Khare is an alumnus of St Stephen's College. Bedi, Mishra and Mahanty were students at the Faculty of Law, Delhi School of Economics and Campus Law Centre of the varsity respectively.

They are likely to be felicitated at the Founders' Day event, which is planned for either July or August, according to officials.

The varsity celebrates its Founder's Day in May but due to the second wave of coronavirus, the day could not be celebrated.

Faculty members of the varsity will also be felicitated with different awards at the event. Professors JP Khurana of Department of Plant Molecular Biology and Pami Dua, Department of Economics have been chosen for the highest honours of Nishta Dhritih Satyam Samman, the varsity said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

