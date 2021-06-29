Left Menu

Submit lists of vacant, new posts within 4 days: Assam minister tells officials

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-06-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 01:21 IST
Submit lists of vacant, new posts within 4 days: Assam minister tells officials
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@AjantaNeog)
Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, who is heading a committee entrusted with preparing a roadmap for recruitment of one lakh youths in government jobs, on Monday directed all departments to submit lists of vacant posts and new ones that could be created, within four days.

Neog said after the departments submit their respective lists, it will be placed before the chief minister for the final decision on the appointment process.

Top officials of different departments have informed the minister that appointments to about 80,000 vacant posts can be made.

Moreover, several new posts as per requirement can be created as well.

Neog said the Home, Education and Health Departments will be given priority in the recruitment process, along with appointments in the newly-formed districts.

Neog also formed a core committee, headed by the chief secretary, to expedite the preliminary work in the entire exercise.

