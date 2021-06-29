Left Menu

Schools, colleges in Kerala to be disabled-friendly: Minister

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 29-06-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 12:59 IST
Schools, colleges in Kerala to be disabled-friendly: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Thrissur (Ker), Jun 29 (PT) Schools and colleges in Kerala would be soon made disabled-friendly, state Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, R Bindhu said here on Tuesday.

Noting that the care and protection of orphaned children was the responsibility of the society, she said the state government has plans to set up settlement villages for their rehabilitation.

The minister was speaking after launching the state level distribution of supportive devices to the differently- abled persons at the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR) in this central Kerala district.

The equipment were distributed as part of the preparatory initiatives of the state government's objective to create a 'disabled-friendly Kerala' in near future.

The distribution of devices is only the primary responsibility, Bindhu said adding that bigger goals need to be achieved for the differently-abled persons.

''Schools and colleges in in the state will also be made disabled-friendly soon as part of the initiatives,'' the minister added.

State Social Justice Director, Sheeba George and Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation LTD managing director, K Moideenkutty were among the officials who were present during the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021