Times Professional Learning Launches a Suite of Comprehensive Corporate Change Management Solutions - ‘SCULPT’

India 29-06-202: In today's fast-paced, dynamic business environments, perhaps the only constant professionals can rely on is change. Organizations must be nimble and willing to make decisions quickly, and success will depend on the ability to make changes in short periods of time. These changes could be across the organization or team-based, and might stem from any number of factors like technology, internal operations, finances, socio-political environment, or the effects of the pandemic. ‘SCULPT’, a suite of comprehensive corporate change management solutions designed to transform an organisation’s ability to and agility in adopting transformative change. The pandemic has mandated many organisations to transform into fit, lean, and nimble entities; getting future-ready to meet dynamic business challenges. They can be more profitable when there is focus on the impact of change on the people and the organization. To increase the success rate of these transformation initiatives, Change Management services must become an integral part of every implementation project, SCULPT can provide general change leadership services for customers undertaking transformation initiatives or for those looking for experienced resources to take their existing change and transformation initiatives to the next level. Commenting on the same Mr Anish Srikrishna, CEO Times Professional Learning said, “As the ongoing health, economic and social crises have demonstrated, disruption is constant and companies must adapt to thrive and grow. At Times Professional Learning we are constantly looking for ways to expand our capabilities to help clients in their business transformation journeys as they navigate a rapidly changing world. With SCULPT a suite of comprehensive corporate change management solutions we aim to expand client offerings and create new ways to deliver value with a deep understanding of client needs and market challenges.” This ground-breaking change management intervention is set to revolutionise OD consulting in the years to come. An offering from Times Professional Learning, SCULPT, forays into the OD/Change Management domain as it aims to handhold organisations navigating business challenges on the road to a post-pandemic recovery. SCULPT’s change management solutions can be tailored to the complexity of the client’s transformation needs as well as its level of transformation capability. SCULPT will adapt to different organizational systems and operating models as it reveals imperatives for the experience design: define purpose, design for impact, develop capability, and drive performance. The SCULPT corporate change management have the ability to implement change at scale and challenge mindsets with its user-centric, data-driven consulting approach. The clients we work with are changing the world, and that kind of innovation doesn’t happen using standard models, nor does it happen by standing still. SCULPT will enable us to scale our value proposition by unleashing the unique talents of our design-thinkers and design-doers to help more clients pursue their extraordinary visions that aim to positively impact the world. Added Srikrishna. About Times Professional Learning Times Professional Learning (TPL) aims to revolutionize professional education in India.

An education initiative of the 182-year-old Times of India Group, TPL brings quality and purposeful learning to the door-step of the learner anywhere in the country. As a manifestation of this vision, TPL has partnered with some of the biggest names in education in India and the world, including IIMs, IITs, XLRI, Wharton, MIT, Michigan State University and University of Massachusetts, Amherst to fulfil the aspirations of learners looking for world-class education.

