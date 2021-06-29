Left Menu

UP conversion racket: Kin of arrested Maha man express shock

PTI | Beed | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The kin of Irfan Khwaja Khan, a native of Beed district in Maharashtra who has been arrested in connection with a religious conversion racket unearthed in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday claimed they were shocked at the allegations against him, with his brother saying all were waiting for the probe to wrap up and justice to prevail.

Khan, a sign language expert working with the Union Ministry of Child and Family Welfare, was arrested along with two others by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday.

The UP ATS has claimed that Khan used his expertise in sign language to zero in on gullible hearing impaired children to get them converted fraudulently.

Khan's uncle, Khudbuddin Pathan, a native of Sirsala village in Parli teshil here, said the former was working in the Union Child and Family Welfare department for the past four years after obtaining a degree in sign language from the Mumbai University.

''He had visited Sirsala three months ago. We are shocked at the allegations against him. We believe justice will prevail,'' his brother Furkhan Pathan asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

