J Charukesi becomes chief postmaster general of West Bengal circle

J Charukesi has joined as the chief postmaster general of West Bengal circle that includes Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Having completed her Masters from Jadavpur University, she joined the Indian Postal Service in 1990.

She completed her schooling in Delhi, the statement issued by the West Bengal circle said.

Charukesi has worked in various capacities in the department in Delhi, West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu, it said.

''She has served as directors of Postal Life Insurance, Kolkata, Postal Services south Bengal region, Postal Services (Headquarters), Kolkata, Postal Services Kolkata Region, and as Postmaster General, Kolkata Region,'' the statement added.

