Maha: Zilla Parishad school revamped; walls, corridors serve as learning tools

A Zilla Parishad primary school here in Maharashtras Latur district has revamped its building to use its walls, floors and other spaces as tools of learning with an aim to make education more fun and interesting for students.Mathematical concepts, alphabets and pictures from various subjects have been painted in bright colours on walls, floors, corridors, staircases, doors and windows of the school, located at Talegaon village in Deoni tehsil, as part of the governments Building as Learning Aid BaLA project, block development officer Manoj Raut said on Wednesday.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 30-06-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 09:51 IST
A Zilla Parishad primary school here in Maharashtra's Latur district has revamped its building to use its walls, floors and other spaces as tools of learning with an aim to make education more fun and interesting for students.

Mathematical concepts, alphabets and pictures from various subjects have been painted in bright colours on walls, floors, corridors, staircases, doors and windows of the school, located at Talegaon village in Deoni tehsil, as part of the government's 'Building as Learning Aid' (BaLA) project, block development officer Manoj Raut said on Wednesday. ''This innovative technique makes learning more interesting for students. All teachers and other staff are working to make the school an ideal institution and to provide a better learning environment to students,'' he said.

The official said they plan to revamp 40 Zilla Parishad schools in Deoni tehsil under the BaLA project, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

