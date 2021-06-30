RV University is born, Opens Admissions for 2021

Prof. Y.S.R. Murthy appointed as first Vice Chancellor of RVU Bengaluru, 30 June 2021 A new-age, global university committed to liberal education takes off in Bengaluru with the RV University (RVU) opening admissions for under-graduate, post-graduate and Ph.D. programmes from the current academic year.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) through its letter dated 28th June included the RV University in the list of universities established as per Section 2(f) of the UGC Act 1956.

This State Private University has been established under the RV University Act, 2019 passed by the Karnataka Legislature. Recently, the Karnataka Government issued a Gazette Notification specifying 16 June 2021 as the date for coming into force of this Act.

Starting from the current academic year in 2021, the RV University will offer nine degree programmes in the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Design and Economics and Finance. These three inter-disciplinary Schools will offer a range of specialisations and interesting mix of majors-minors to suit student choices.

Established by the Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust which has more than eight decades rich legacy in the field of education, RVU now joins twenty other institutions established by that Trust in the fields of technology, management, law, architecture, dental, physiotherapy and nursing.

The Trust has named its President, Dr. M.K. Panduranga Setty as Chancellor and its Secretary, Mr. A.V.S. Murthy as Pro-Chancellor of RV University. It has also appointed Professor Y.S.R. Murthy as the First Vice Chancellor of RVU. Mr. D.P. Nagaraj who is the Joint Secretary of the RSST has been named as Pro-Vice Chancellor from the Trust side while Prof. Dwarika Prasad Uniyal was appointed as Pro-Vice Chancellor and Dean of the School of Economics and Finance.

A civil servant-turned-academic, Professor Y.S.R. Murthy has over 36 years of rich and varied experience. Prior to joining RVU, Dr. Murthy steered the O.P. Jindal Global University during its rapid expansion phase as a part of its top leadership team as the Registrar. He contributed to its rise in international rankings and becoming an Institution of Eminence (IOE). As a former civil servant from the 1985 batch of IAS and Allied Services, he held several responsible positions in the National Human Rights Commission, besides working with the Prime Minister's Office, President's Secretariat and Cabinet Secretariat. Expressing happiness about the establishment of RVU, the President of the RSST and Chancellor of RV University, Dr. M.K. Panduranga Setty said, "While we have opened many Colleges in the past eight decades which are doing very well, we have always felt the need to establish a university which will offer high quality education to students from every strata of society. It is the fond wish of all our Trustees that RV University will emerge as a centre of academic excellence deeply committed to teaching, research and capacity building. We are sure that it will produce outstanding leaders in the years to come and make the Nation proud." In his reaction, the Secretary of RSST and Pro-Chancellor, RVU, Mr. A.V.S. Murthy said, "There is a genuine dearth of top quality higher educational institutions in India which can fulfil the growing aspirations of the current generation of students. These institutions are critical for our country becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy. The RV University seeks to fill this void through academic excellence and research. Our Trust is fully committed to making available necessary financial resources, creating physical infrastructure and giving academic freedom to enable RV University to flourish." The Vice Chancellor, RV University, Prof. Y.S.R. Murthy said, "The RV University will commence its degree programmes from the current year. We are strongly committed to the ideals of liberal education mentioned in the New Education Policy, 2020. We have recruited highly qualified faculty members and created impressive physical infrastructure. We have also forged collaborations with industry, civil society as well as top class universities across the world which will open many interesting opportunities for our students. I encourage prospective students to make full use of them." Referring to the edge enjoyed by RV University, Prof. Murthy said, "We have been established by a Trust which has eight decades rich legacy of excellence in higher education. RV University has also instituted merit scholarships to help deserving students. Studying in Bengaluru which is the Silicon Valley of India and Innovation hub opens up many opportunities. We are committed to diversity among our student population and have established an International Office to attract students not only from South Asia but also from other parts of the world." The Vice Chancellor of RV University further said, "We are grateful to the Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust and all its Trustees for taking a bold decision to establish the RV University. We are also deeply thankful to the Government of Karnataka, the University Grants Commission, the Ministry of Education, Government of India for their tremendous support and encouragement in our efforts. We hope to translate the RV tag line "Go, Change the World" into a reality through transformative education."

