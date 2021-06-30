Biden to nominate academic Gutmann as U.S. ambassador to Germany source
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-06-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 11:56 IST
President Joe Biden will nominate academic Amy Gutmann as U.S. ambassador to Germany, a person familiar with the issue told Reuters on Wednesday.
Gutmann, 71, is currently president of the University of Pennsylvania.
