Biden to nominate academic Gutmann as U.S. ambassador to Germany source

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-06-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 11:56 IST
US President Joe Biden (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden will nominate academic Amy Gutmann as U.S. ambassador to Germany, a person familiar with the issue told Reuters on Wednesday.

Gutmann, 71, is currently president of the University of Pennsylvania.

