TN Guv appoints Jagannathan as V-C of Periyar University

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-06-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 14:10 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has appointed Dr R Jagannathan as Vice-Chancellor of the Periyar University.

Purohit, also Chancellor of the Salem-based varsity, appointed Jagannathan for a period of three years with effect from the date of his assuming office, a Raj Bhavan release here said on Wednesday.

Jagannathan has a rich teaching experience of 39 years and has worked as the Dean Agriculture, Professor and Head, Agricultural Meteorology / Agro-climatic Research Centre and Adjunct Faculty in Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Coimbatore, it said.

''He has a vast research experience having published 55 research papers in Indexed Journals, presented 14 papers in International events and organised five International Academic/Research events,'' it said.

He has presented seven research papers in National Level Conferences and authored one book and co-authored four others.

He is familiar with the university administration having functioned as Dean and Professor, the release added.

