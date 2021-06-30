Delhi govt schools will conduct physical PTMs from Jul 19-31: Sisodia

Delhi government schools will conduct physical Parent Teacher Meetings (PTMs) for all classes from July 19 to 31 to discuss the progress of students amid the new normal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister of Delhi, said special PTMs will be conducted for students of class 6 who have joined the government schools this year from municipal schools.

''The schools have been closed in Delhi since March last year. They were briefly opened for senior classes earlier this year but again had to be closed due to the Covid situation and there is no possibility of reopening schools anytime soon right now. However, the online classes are going on as per the schedule of the session," Sisodia said during an online press conference.

''We have decided to call parents to physically attend the PTMs being conducted from July 19 to 31 where they will be updated about the students' progress, their needs and challenges and how they can learn better amid the new normal." "The meetings will be conducted following all Covid protocols and will be held over a period of two weeks to avoid crowd on a particular day,'' he said.

Sisodia said there will be special focus on class 6 students whose PTMs will be conducted jointly by teachers of Delhi government schools and MCD schools.

Every year, nearly 1.7 lakh students from municipal schools join those run by the Delhi government in class 6.

''I have emphasised earlier too that there is a need to increase collaboration between municipal and Delhi government teachers for smooth transition of students in Class 6 from MCD schools to those run by the city government,'' he said.

''In order to facilitate this, special PTMs will be conducted for them jointly by Delhi government school teachers and those from MCD schools,'' he added.

