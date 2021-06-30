Nalanda Learning raises Rs 40 cr funding from Aavishkaar Capital

Kolkata-based ed-tech venture Nalanda Learning Systems on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 40 crore in funding from Aavishkaar Capital.

Nalanda Learning - which operates a chain of 'Little Laureates' preschools in West Bengal - is now looking at expanding nationally through its integrated platform of digital content, curriculum, and pedagogy, a statement said.

Nalanda's comprehensive digital platform includes engaging digital content, live classes, and interactive games, enabling the development of vital literacy and cognitive skills, expanding imagination, promoting creativity, and fostering engagement for early learners.

''While the entire education sector has encountered significant headwinds on account of the pandemic, Nalanda continues to move forward and has developed the next generation learning solutions for kids at the foundation learning age. Our integrated digital learning solutions are extremely engaging and children can easily adapt to the new way of learning,'' Nalanda Learning Systems Chief Executive Officer Tamal Mukherjee said.

Mukherjee added that the capital raise will help the company in further enhancing its technology capabilities and improving geographic reach to early learners and preschools across India.

The Nalanda team has shown great dexterity in re-imagining the pre-schooling business and have been able to translate their high-quality pedagogy into a highly impactful business proposition for preschool owners, teachers, and parents,'' Ajay Maniar, Partner at Aavishkaar Capital, said.

The National Education Policy has recognised the importance of foundational learning for children and ushered in a new era for preschools and Nalanda is well-positioned to capitalise on the same, Maniar added.

