Thief's beef with medicos makes him go for their laptops, all for love

A thief, specialised in stealing laptops, is not an unusual thing.

But, someone robbing laptops of medicalstudents to exact an old revenge on the fraternity for the sake of his lover may sound bizarre.

The strange motive of a thief was unravelled when the police here nabbed Tamil Selvam, a 25-year-old engineering graduate from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, in connection with a recent laptop theft at the Pariyaram Medical College hospital here on Monday.

The man was picked up from Salem based on the complaint of a PG medical student of the hospital.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had stolen hundreds of laptops of medical students in various states.

''As per his statement, he and his lover had an issue with some medical students in his home state in 2015.

Some in the medical fraternity had allegedly misbehaved with his girlfriend and since then Selvam had been targetting medical students. That's what he claimed,'' a police official told PTI.

It is said that his aim was to cause mental agony to the medicos by stealing their valuables and selling them.

The accused said he had landed in police custody in other states also in connection with the theft, he said.

''We are not sure whether his claims are true. We have to verify things first. We expectmore details to be be revealed when he get him in our custody,'' the official added.

The accused was arrested on Sunday and produced before a local courtwhich remanded and sent him to jail, sources added.

