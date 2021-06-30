Announcing the 29th Eye Level Literary Award in India

GURGAON, India, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level and Daekyo Culture Foundation are proud to announce the 29th Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA). The event will be accepting registration and submissions until July 31 from India.

This year's event will allow children to register and submit their entries purely online at myeyelevel.com via PC or mobile. To encourage online submission, Eye Level will be giving out 6,000 USD worth of prizes, in eGiftcards, to entrants participating in our hashtag campaign. A total of 200 eGiftcards, each worth 30 USD, will be given out to randomly selected entrants who share a screen capture of their submission confirmation email on Instagram or Facebook – with the two hashtags #jumpoffthepage and #ELLA2021 in the description.

Previously, the event only accepted entries from select countries. However, with the event going online, anyone from around the world can participate by selecting ''Global/Korea'' at the ''Select Your Region'' page. However, ''Global/Korea'' participants will only be considered for the Global prizes whereas children in India will be considered for both local and Global prizes.

ELLA will again have two categories. The Illustrated Writing category will be for children between ages 4 and 9. Participants will be required to hand draw about a given topic and add a short description in the template they download and print at home. The Writing category, for children between ages 10 and 15, will require a handwritten narrative about a given topic on a printed template at home. The narrative essays will be judged according to a customized Eye Level English Level G English Writing rubric. Overall, both categories will require a child to draw or write on a printed template and upload a scanned entry to myeyelevel.com's event submission page.

For more information about ELLA and Eye Level, please visit myeyelevel.com or inquire to your nearest Eye Level.

About Eye Level Eye Level is a global leader in education services. With academic achievement as its top priority, Eye Level believes that each child has the potential to change the world.

Depending on each student's level, one will have access to level-appropriate booklets, worksheets, readers, online games, and much more. For at home service, online tutoring and booklets are also available via Eye Level's On Air and Learning Room at participating centers.

