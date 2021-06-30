Sanjay Dhotre addresses students at convocation of IIIT Sri City Chittoor

Minister of State for Education Shri Sanjay Dhotre virtually addressed the students at the convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City Chittoor, today. Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIIT Sri City Mr Balasubramaniam was present on the occasion. During the convocation, a total of 261 students comprising 164 Computer Science and Engineering students and 97 Electronics and Communication Engineering students received degrees. This includes 28 Honours students from both disciplines.

Shri Dhotre said that National Education Policy 2020 aims at making India a global knowledge superpower. It endeavours to develop scientific temper, rational and critical thinking in students, ensure students are endowed with 21st Century knowledge and skills while displaying a strong character, filled with humanistic values, that flow from the ethos of India, i.e.Bharat. He further added that our students will not only be top-class students, they will also be the top-class citizens of this country and the world.

Speaking on the importance of Technology, Shri Dhotre urged students to explore how these technologies can be used to solve common man's problems, such as to improve farming efficiency, and in turn improving his income; in ensuring energy security, in ensuring piped water to every household in an efficient way.

Minister noted that Technology is playing a massive role in transforming the whole world economy. While working to achieve a goal of a 5 trillion-dollar economy, India is actively focusing on the strength of the digital economy. He further added that this new India needs young technocrats to provide smarter solutions to the problems. He urged the students to play their part and contribute to making our country a world leader in every aspect of digital technology.

Shri Balasubramaniam said, "The remarkable growth of the fast-growing 180 billion USD IT/ITES industries in India over the past decade has shown the world India's scientific, engineering and technological prowess and capabilities. The best multinationals of the world are leveraging Indian talent and rushing to set up large R&D hubs in India. We need to be self-reliant as Aatmanirbhar Bharat has now turned the gaze of this world-class innovative talent inwards, to create products and services for the Indian market at par with other countries."

Dr G. Kannabiran, Director said that "We propose to significantly improve the faculty-student ratio, augment R&D infrastructure and focus on student development initiatives. We plan to launch online BTech programmes and other continuing education programmes at the certificate, diploma and MTech levels in our key areas of strength. We also plan to take up in-house corporate training in emerging technology areas, joint degree programmes with suitable overseas universities, enhance our campus infrastructure for next-generation students. We will continue as a family to make IIIT Sri City a Nationally Relevant and Globally Recognized Entrepreneurial Institution."

IIIT Sri City is presently serving as the Secretariat of the IIIT Coordination Forum. Besides enabling and coordinating regular meetings, few key activities are being taken up by the Secretariat for the member institutions, including FICCI-Panel discussion with Industry Leaders, Faculty Development Programme on E-Content Development and NOSSCOM Conference for IIIT Directors to benefit the member institutions.

(With Inputs from PIB)