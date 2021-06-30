Schools in U'khand to open from Thursday for online classes
All government and private schools in Uttarakhand will open for online classes on Thursday, according to an official order.
They were closed in May for the summer vacations till June 30.
An order on the opening all schools for online classes across the state was issued here on Wednesday.
