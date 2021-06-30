Indian idol contestant Pawandeep Rajan meets Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat met Indian Idol contestant Pawandeep Rajan and described him as a source of inspiration for the youths.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday said Pawandeep's singing has introduced the country to the folk music of Uttarakhand and he has made the state proud by becoming one of the strongest contestants on the popular music reality show.

Congratulating Pawandeep for his achievements at a young age, Rawat wished him all the success in life.

