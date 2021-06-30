Physical PTMs to be held in Delhi government schools from July 19-31: Sisodia

The Delhi government schools will conduct physical parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) for all classes from July 19 to July 31 to discuss the progress of students amid the new normal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said special PTMs will be conducted jointly with MCD teachers for the students of Class 6 who have joined government schools from municipal schools this year.

''The schools have been closed in Delhi since March last year. They were briefly opened for the senior classes earlier this year, but again had to be closed due to the Covid situation and there is no possibility of reopening the schools anytime soon. However, the online classes are going on as per the schedule of the session,'' he said at an online press conference.

''Online learning has enhanced the role that parents play in their child's life. Parents have always been a part of children's education but their role has enhanced. Keeping this in mind, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has decided to conduct PTMs for the parents of all students in government schools. These meetings will be a space for the parents to understand how to provide regular learning support to their children and they will be required to attend physically,'' Sisodia added.

The PTMs will be conducted in small groups, keeping in mind the Covid regulations. The parents will be informed through text messages or WhatsApp by the teachers and a clear message regarding the date and time slot will be sent to them.

Sisodia said there will be a special focus on Class 6 students whose PTMs will be conducted jointly by the teachers of Delhi government schools and MCD schools.

Every year, nearly 1.7 lakh Class 6 students join Delhi government schools from municipal schools.

''These PTMs will be very important for the students transitioning from the MCD feeder schools to the DOE schools. After holding review meetings with MCD officials, we have created a structure for joint PTMs by MCD and DOE teachers. The PTMs for Class 6 students will be done jointly by MCD school teachers and DOE school teachers.

''This decision has been taken to ease the transition of the students from MCD to DOE schools and ensure that they receive adequate emotional and learning support in a new environment. I request all parents with children transitioning to Class 6 to attend this parent-teacher meeting,'' Sisodia said.

