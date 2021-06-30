Judiciary cannot be controlled, or else 'rule of law' will become illusory: CJI

The Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, on Wednesday asserted that the judiciary has to have ''complete freedom'' and cannot be controlled, directly or indirectly, by the legislature or the executive, or else the 'rule of law' would become illusory.

At the same time, judges should not be swayed by the emotional pitch of public opinion which is getting amplified through social media platforms, the CJI said, adding that it is imperative to start a discourse as to how social media trends can affect the institution.

Ramana made the observations while delivering the '17th Justice P. D. Desai Memorial Lecture'.

"For the judiciary to apply checks on governmental power and action, it has to have complete freedom. The judiciary cannot be controlled, directly or indirectly, by the legislature or the executive, or else the rule of law would become illusory.

"At the same time, judges should not be swayed by the emotional pitch of public opinion either, which is getting amplified through social media platforms," the CJI said.

He added that the judges have to be mindful of the fact that the noise thus amplified is not necessarily reflective of what is right and what the majority believes in.

"The new media tools that have enormous amplifying ability are incapable of distinguishing between right and wrong, good and bad and the real and fake. Therefore, media trials cannot be a guiding factor in deciding cases.

"It is therefore extremely vital to function independently and withstand all external aids and pressures. While there is a lot discussion about the pressure from the executive, it is also imperative to start a discourse as to how social media trends can affect the institutions," he added.

