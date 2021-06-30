Left Menu

The Financial Literacy Textbook is launched as part of the new elective financial literacy subject that will enable students to have an understanding of basic financial concepts at a preliminary stage of their education, as per a release on Wednesday.The textbook will contain areas such as banking, security, apart from digital payment modes like UPI, cards, wallets among others.

The incubator Venture Catalysts on Wednesday said it has led a USD 2 million seed funding round in rural technology startup Hesa along with 9 Unicorns.

The company offers a trustworthy unified social, digital, and physical commerce platform to customers, as per an official statement.

********************* Afcons achieves breakthrough on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg project *Construction firm Afcons on Tuesday said it has achieved a breakthrough in what would be Maharashtra's longest and widest tunnel on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg project.

The breakthrough has been achieved three months ahead of the schedule, as per an official statement. ********************* CBSE collaborates with NPCI to impart financial education to school students *NPCI and CBSE have joined hands to impart financial education to school students from an early age.

Under this, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have come together to introduce a financial literacy curriculum for students of Class VI. The Financial Literacy Textbook is launched as part of the new elective financial literacy subject that will enable students to have an understanding of basic financial concepts at a preliminary stage of their education, as per a release on Wednesday.

The textbook will contain areas such as banking, security, apart from digital payment modes like UPI, cards, wallets among others.

