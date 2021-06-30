Left Menu

Written exam and no viva to recruit principals and assistant professors: DCM Ashwath Narayan

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:52 IST
Written exam and no viva to recruit principals and assistant professors: DCM Ashwath Narayan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The appointment process to fill vacancies of assistant professors and principals in higher education institutions will be based on a written exam and there will be no interviews, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Narayan said the direct recruitment process to fill vacancies of 1,242 assistant professors and 310 Principals in higher education institutions will begin shortly.

''These appointments will be made through a written examination and there will be no interview or viva voce.Principals are being appointed for the first time after 2009 and assistant professors are appointed after 2017,'' Narayan said.

According to the DCM, the notification process for the recruitment will begin in the next 20 days and the entire process will be completed in a span of six months.

The written exam for Assistant professors will be for 500 marks comprising objective-type questions -- 100 for Kannada, 100 for English, 50 for general knowledge and 250 for optional subjects.

For principal posts, the exam will be also based on objective-type questions for 100 marks, he explained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021