Left Menu

JNU, DRDO sign pact of cooperation in education and research

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:29 IST
JNU, DRDO sign pact of cooperation in education and research
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday signed an MoU with DRDO's Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) for cooperation in education and research, the varsity said in a statement.

JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the objectives of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) were to focus on joint research activities, faculty and student exchange programmes, and incubating technologies at Atal Incubation Centre of the university.

He said JNU has strength in basic and fundamental research in life sciences and biomedical fields. "JNU VC emphasised on priorities to undertake joint research projects in the areas of high altitude physiology, genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, medical informatics, health economics, chemoinformatics, drug discovery, application of machine learning and other advanced data analytics in medical research including data repository and data analytics capacity, image analytics, developing and evaluating medical devices and technologies, other area of mutual interest," the statement said.

"Joint research and academic activities will accelerate and enhance the quality of output in the areas of high altitude and stress biology in extreme conditions faced by our defence forces and inhabitants in that particular area," it added.

DIPAS Director Rajiv Varshney emphasised on the importance of this collaboration in advancing research at both the institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021