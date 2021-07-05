Shri. Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA Handed Over Deccan's Park Education Scholarships to More than 100 School Students in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Constituency

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Shri. Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA handed over Deccan’s Park education scholarships to more than 100 school students recently (4th July 2021) in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, in the presence of Mr. Nirmal Anraj Gadhiya and Mr. Doulat Jain, Directors of the Chennai based Deccan’s Park Limited. Deccan’s Park Limited has initiated this exercise as a part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity under the banner of Deccan’s Park Education Scholarship. The beneficiaries are from the 6th to 12th standard, hailing from economically backward classes or one among the worst affected due to the pandemic in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. “We felt it is our duty to do our bit as many families have suffered and continue to suffer. We realized education of children must continue at any cost. When we floated this proposal, we received applications from students and schools too. After careful verification, we have sponsored around 100 children’s tuition fees. Each student’s fees work out to an average of Rs. 20,000 depending on the school and class they are in. The tuition fees for each student would be paid directly to the school via cheque,” said Mr. Nirmal Anraj Gadhiya, Director, Deccan’s Park Limited. The Deccan’s Park Education Scholarship will continue to sponsor children’s tuition fees every year starting this year. Earlier too, the hospitality brand major had as part of its CSR activity, offered free vaccination for the General Public in their Regenta Central Deccan Hotel, Royapettah property. The Company had also offered free stay for the economically backward people, who had to remain quarantined due to COVID-19 last year. About Deccan’s Park Limited Deccan’s Park Limited, a 30-year-old company has a marked presence in the hospitality industry. Its 15-year-old flagship hotel named Regenta Deccan’s Park in Royapettah has 100 rooms across 9 floors and is situated in the heart of the city. The three-star Regenta Deccan’s Park boasts of the city’s only pure vegetarian restaurant along with a resto bar and a spacious banquet hall for their guests. The group also has a 12-year-old three-star hotel in Ooty named Deccan Park Ooty consisting of 60 cottages. Image: Shri. Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA handed over Deccan’s Park Education Scholarship to a Student. Mr. Doulat Jain & Mr. Nirmal Anraj Gadhiya Directors of Deccan’s Park Ltd. are also seen in the picture PWR PWR

