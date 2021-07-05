Left Menu

Some 150 students missing after attack at Nigeria school – parent, administrator

Around 150 children are missing after armed men attacked a school in northwest Nigeria's Kaduna state, a parent and an administrator told Reuters on Monday. The attack took place overnight at the Baptist High School in southern Kaduna state, and at least 25 students escaped.

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 05-07-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 18:14 IST
Around 150 children are missing after armed men attacked a school in northwest Nigeria's Kaduna state, a parent and an administrator told Reuters on Monday. The attack took place overnight at the Baptist High School in southern Kaduna state, and at least 25 students escaped. The others are feared kidnapped, Reverend John Hayab, a founder of the school whose son escaped told Reuters.

Police said they would share a statement on the attack later in the day.

