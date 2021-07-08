Minister Nitin Gadkari hopes the reduction in road accidents, deaths by 50% by 2025-International Virtual Symposium on Vehicle Crash Safety organized by MIT-ADT University, Pune

''We hoped that the road accidents and resultant deaths in the country will be reduced by 50 % before 2025, and there should be no compromise on saving the lives of the persons involved in road accidents,'' said Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari while inaugurating the webinar series of the event International Virtual Symposium on Vehicle Crash Safety organized by MIT-ADT University, Pune.

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India, quoted that, ''The target is to reduce 50 % of road accidents by 2025 and we can achieve Zero deaths due to road accidents by 2030.'' The Ministry of Road Transport and The Highway is aimed to make safer roads by providing highways of 4 to 16 lanes and safer vehicles by motivating the Vehicle manufacturer in implementing the technologies for Vehicle Safety.

Stating that many people die on roads in India every day, Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari said there is a need to expedite the task of saving the lives of people.

He said that the last year, Ministry had participated in a conference in Sweden where a vision was conceptualized to have zero road fatalities in India by 2030.

''We had promised that we will reduce deaths and accidents by 50 percent. Today, we saw the success story of Tamil Nadu. It (Tamil Nadu) has reduced the accidents and deaths by 53 percent,'' the minister said. He also said the government has taken various initiatives to put a check on road accidents and the Centre is also working on reducing black spots. Through the International Virtual Symposium on Vehicle Crash and Road Safety, awareness about the causes of road accidents and measures to prevent them will be highlighted by organizing various activities with school and college students, drivers, and all other road users.

Vehicular and occupant safety has always been the focus area of all regulations in the past. Vehicle Engineering in the global scenario has matured to a great extent and the awareness of safety is generated through different forms of education.

With this Objective, the Department of Mechanical Engineering - MIT School of Engineering, MIT ADT University is hosting the International Virtual Symposium on Vehicle Crash Safety from 5th July 2021 to 15th July 2021 in association with SAEINDIA-Western Section, and MIT ADT-SWE Global Affiliate, Pune. Its main objective is to educate the Students, Faculties, Industry Professionals, and Research Organisations on the different aspects of Vehicle Crash Safety and disseminate the Engineering aspects of Vehicular and occupant crash safety from various expertise of Industry and Research organizations.

Prof. Dr. Vishwanath Karad, Founder, MIT Group of Institutions, Pune said, Minister Shri. Nitin Gadkari did great work for Sant Dnyaneshwar-Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg. He has been solving many problems of road safety in India. The country's population and purchase vehicles number are growing. Parking, traffic problems, accidents, and pollution are increasing. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways working towards the solution of these problems and they did great work to date.

The event is blessed by Hon'ble Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, and Chief Guest for the Inauguration Ceremony, Shri. Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Honourable Minister, MoRTH, Government of India, Prof. Dr. Mangesh T. Karad, Executive President, and Vice-Chancellor, MIT ADT University, Pune and Dr. Jayshree Fadnavis, MIT ADT University. Shri. Dinesh Tyagi, Director, International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar, Haryana, Dr. Reji Mathai, Director Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune, Dr. Rashmi Urdhwareshe, President at Society of Automotive Engineers, SAEINDIA, Patron: Dr. Kishore Ravande, Principal, MIT School of Engineering, Dr. Sudarshan Sanap, Head, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering. Archana Nema, Dr. Mathew V K, Anurag Nema were present during the event.

