Singapore International Foundation to Mark 30th Anniversary With Inaugural Conference on Public Diplomacy in Asia From July 26 - 30, 2021

Conference to be opened by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan will bring together public diplomacy experts from governments, businesses, academia, and civil society organizations – to discuss how public diplomacy is conducted in Southeast Asia and the future of the practice in the 'new normal.

New Delhi, India & Singapore – Business Wire India Since 1991, the Singapore International Foundation (SIF) has brought Singaporeans and world communities together to uplift lives and effect positive change, building enduring friendships through shared ideas, skills, and experiences. The organization, in partnership with more than 700 institutions, 4,000 Singaporean volunteers, and a network of 45,000 friends from around the world, has made a positive difference to nearly 16 million lives across 28 countries.

To celebrate 30 years of building people-to-people ties, the SIF will host Singapore's first-ever Public Diplomacy in Asia conference from July 26 - 30, 2021. The conference will be opened with remarks by Guest of Honour Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan. The online event organized in partnership with the University of Southern California's Center on Public Diplomacy will bring together 40 public diplomacies (PD) experts from 15 countries, representing the private, public, and people sectors. The discussions over five days will center on public diplomacy policy and practice in Asia and feature the launch of Winning Hearts and Minds: Public Diplomacy in ASEAN.

Public Diplomacy in Asia 2021 Public diplomacy has been studied comprehensively in the west but not as widely in Asia. The conference will examine how Asian nations – both state and non-state actors – engage global publics to deepen mutual understanding and engender trust among citizens and nations, contributing to the study of cultural, development and digital diplomacy. The conference will also highlight the evolving roles of youth, business, and cities in international relations.

Said Ms. Jean Tan, SIF's Executive Director, "Public diplomacy, also known as people diplomacy, is the future of international relations given today's inter-connected world. Increasingly, individuals, academia, businesses, and civil society initiate discourse and act on issues that, in a world where change is rapid, may have been overlooked by the government. They connect readily online to collaborate on any number of complex cross-border issues to export ideas, influence opinions, and develop solutions. Countries that tap into the growing influence of their citizens to build mutual trust, respect, and a shared future with others, therefore have an edge. Together with state-driven initiatives, people diplomacy enriches the tapestry of relations between nations to build a better world." Dr. Jian (Jay) Wang, Director of the USC Center on Public Diplomacy and Associate Professor at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism shared: "SIF has spent the past 30 years building people-to-people ties and social impact through programs revolving around cultural, development, and digital diplomacy. As a public diplomacy actor, it has a deep understanding of the cultural nuances of communication in Asia, and the USC Center on Public Diplomacy is honored to partner SIF on its mission to bring world communities together." He added: "The publication that SIF has put together offers useful insight into the practice of public diplomacy by countries in ASEAN today, and I hope this will galvanize Southeast Asian communities into taking a more active interest and participation in this subject." Winning Hearts and Minds: Public Diplomacy in ASEAN The conference will also see the launch of Winning Hearts and Minds: Public Diplomacy in ASEAN – the first-ever compilation on public diplomacy in Southeast Asia. In the book, authors from the ten ASEAN countries provide their perspectives on their country's approach to public diplomacy, how it has evolved over the years, and their aspirations for its future.

Mr. Reuben Kwan, SIF's Director of Strategic Management who oversaw the publication, said: "Despite the crucial role public diplomacy plays in peacebuilding, there is limited literature and research on how it is practiced in Asia. Through Winning Hearts and Minds: Public Diplomacy in ASEAN, we sought to shed light on Asian practice and contributions to public diplomacy, as influenced by the region's unique cultural and geopolitical contexts. More importantly, we wanted to see what more we could do to deepen trust and collaboration in the region." Connecting Communities In addition to engaging in thought-provoking discussions, conference guests will also be able to network with fellow attendees and meet our volunteers – Singaporean volunteers who play the role of Citizen Ambassadors – and overseas friends and partners who enable our work. A total of seven "Kopitiam" and "Human Library" sessions woven into the program will allow over 1,000 delegates who have signed up for the conference to date to network with one another and build meaningful connections.

They can also visit a virtual exhibition to learn more about public diplomacy organizations operating in Asia and beyond, as well as experience a slice of Singapore's life through a set of curated videos at "Gateway to Singapore". Ms. Tan said, "People diplomacy is the heart of our work here at the SIF. We seek to bring diverse communities together through collaborative and relational programs that foster mutual respect and strengthen ties and trust, for the good of humankind." "This is why we have chosen to mark our 30th anniversary with a conference highlighting the importance of building people-to-people ties. We hope more Singaporeans and Friends of Singapore will support our work," she added.

Public Diplomacy in Asia 2021 will take place online from July 26 to 30, 2021. We welcome interested persons to register to attend via https://pdasia.sif.org.sg. #PDAsia21 Public Diplomacy in Asia 2021 Date: 26 – 30 July 2021 Venue: https://pdasia.sif.org.sg/ Registration Link: https://pdasia.sif.org.sg/register Fee: N.A.

About the Singapore International Foundation, The Singapore International Foundation makes friends for a better world. We build enduring relationships between Singaporeans and world communities and harness these friendships to enrich lives and effect positive change. Our work is anchored in the belief that cross-cultural interactions provide insights that strengthen understanding. These exchanges inspire action and enable collaborations for good. Our programs bring people together to share ideas, skills, and experiences in areas such as healthcare, education, arts, and culture, as well as livelihood and business. We do this because we all can and should do our part to build a better world – one we envision as peaceful, inclusive, and offering opportunities for all. Find out more at www.sif.org.sg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/singaporeinternationalfoundation Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/siforg/ To View the Image Click on the Link Below: SIF - Public Diplomacy Asia 2021

