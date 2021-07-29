Govt invests $16.5million in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti schools

Napier Boys' and Girls' High Schools are among those set to benefit from a $16.5 million investment in the Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti region, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash announced today.

The Government has set aside money in Budget 2021 to accelerate five projects in Napier, Hastings, Havelock North and Rere, near Gisborne. It also includes a new classroom at Porangahau School in Central Hawke's Bay as part of the Government's ongoing short-term roll growth programme.

Advertisement

Minister Stuart Nash visited Napier Boys' High School today, where $6 million will bring forward major weather tightness remediation work on 11 teaching blocks at the school.

"This is much-needed work that will ensure the school has quality classrooms that are fit for purpose for young people to learn in for years to come," Stuart Nash said.

"Napier Girls' High School will also receive over $5 million to advance progress on the redevelopment of a major teaching block."

These investments are part of the $150 million cash injection to support school property redevelopment projects announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis in Tai Tokerau earlier this week.

"The funding will top up the existing budgets of school property projects that are already underway so they can enter construction sooner, and address cost escalations and other pressures to ensure project delivery is not delayed," Stuart Nash said.

"The package has an economic stimulus focus that supports the Government's target of accelerating our economy post-COVID-19 and building back better.

"This investment will have a positive effect for the construction sector, supporting jobs across the regions."

A summary of all the projects announced today include:

Over $16 million to make projects at 5 schools shovel ready:

Napier Boys' High School

Napier Girls' High School

Heretaunga Intermediate School

Rere School

Havelock North High School

The delivery of a new short-term roll growth classroom at Porangahau school, at an estimated cost of over $0.5 million.

The Government will announce the allocation of further investments in school property in the coming weeks.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)