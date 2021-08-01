L&T group chairman A M Naik's alma mater in Gujarat names new hostel after him

The alma mater of Larsen & Toubro Group chairman AM Naik at Gujarat's Vallabh Vidyanagar has named its new hostel after him, it said on Sunday.

The Birla Vishvakarma Mahavidyalaya Engineering College at Vallabh Vidyanagar in Gujarat's Anand district has named its new hostel as ''AM Naik House of Scholars'' in honour of Naik, who was present on the occasion with Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday when the new hostel building was inaugurated, it said in a release.

Advertisement

Naik, 79, had completed his engineering at this institute in 1963. The honour has been given to its distinguished alumnus ''in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Indian industry as the head of Larsen & Toubro, one of the country's preeminent engineering and construction companies,'' it said.

The autonomous engineering college is the first engineering college in Gujarat. Naik will also be honoured with an honorary doctorate by the Charutar Vidya Mandal University (CVMU), its president Bhikhubhai Patel said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)