Left Menu

Urgent need to bridge the skill gap in youth: Vice President

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-08-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 19:03 IST
Urgent need to bridge the skill gap in youth: Vice President
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday stressed the urgent need to bridge the skill gap in the youth to make them competent for the new market demands and to improve the productivity of our workforce.

''This is critical to accelerate India's economy in the coming years,'' he said.

In this regard, Naidu called upon the leaders in the industry and social sector to supplement the efforts of the government in training and skill development such as the Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Udaan, among others, an official release quoted him as having said.

Urging the industry to take up skilling people as a 'noble social mission', he appreciated the efforts of Indian companies, which have been imparting such vocational training through their corporate social responsibility and generating sustainable livelihoods for many poor people.

He also noted the crucial role of skilling in uplifting and empowering women financially and socially.

Visiting the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation's Centre for Empowerment and Livelihoods here,the Vice President interacted with the staff and the participants undergoing training at the centre.

He suggested that skill up-gradation must also match the emerging demands of the 21st century in order to remain competitive in the job market.

He advised the trainees to be abreast with the latest technological developments.

Later, he also visited GMR Chinmaya Vidyalaya and interacted with the teachers and students.

The founder-chairman of GMR Group, Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, officials and staff of the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation and others were present during the visit, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021