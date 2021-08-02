Left Menu

High, inter schools in UP to resume classes from Aug 16 with 50 pc attendance

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-08-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 14:54 IST
High, inter schools in UP to resume classes from Aug 16 with 50 pc attendance
  • Country:
  • India

High and intermediate schools in Uttar Pradesh will resume classes from August 16, but with 50 per cent attendance, according to an order issued by the state government on Monday.

Apart from this, instructions have also been issued for commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1, the UP government said in a statement.

''Students of high school and inter classes will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. And on August 16, teaching will commence in the schools with half capacity, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol,'' Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021