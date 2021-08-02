MP: Vikram University considering imposition of voluntary green cess

The Vikram University in Madhya Pradesh is mulling over the imposition of a voluntary 'green cess' on the people who visit its campus in Ujjain every day for exercise, its Vice-Chancellor said on Monday. “Around 5,000 to 7,000 people come either to walk, jog or cycle in the varsity campus during morning and evening hours. These people will be requested to give some financial help for planting more trees and conserving them or they will be requested to plant a tree and conserve it,'' Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, the VC of the state-run university, told PTI.

“...Don't get me wrong. This is going to be a sort of voluntary tax. It is not at all mandatory,” he added.

According to Pandey, people in the country have realised the importance of oxygen after facing its shortage during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to encourage public participation in planting trees for the generation of oxygen. People who come to the campus for fitness, as well as students, should come forward to plant more trees and ensure that they are conserved. A tree produces 550 to 650 litres of oxygen in a day,'' he said, adding that discussions are being held with individuals, social organisations and students' bodies to make the campus greener.

