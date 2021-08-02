Olympics-Athletics-El Bakkali of Morocco wins steeplechase gold

Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won gold in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase final at the Olympic Stadium on Monday.

Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia claimed silver and Benjamin Kigen of Kenya took the bronze. The 25-year-old El Bakkali, fourth in the 2016 Olympics and bronze medallist in the 2019 world championships, finished in a time of 8:08.90.

Girma clocked 8:10.38 followed by Kigen in 8:11.45.

