Olympics-Athletics-El Bakkali of Morocco wins steeplechase gold
Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:09 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won gold in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase final at the Olympic Stadium on Monday.
Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia claimed silver and Benjamin Kigen of Kenya took the bronze. The 25-year-old El Bakkali, fourth in the 2016 Olympics and bronze medallist in the 2019 world championships, finished in a time of 8:08.90.
Advertisement
Girma clocked 8:10.38 followed by Kigen in 8:11.45.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- 2016 Olympics
- Morocco
- Kenya
- Ethiopia
- Olympic Stadium
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Algerian foreign ministry summons its ambassador to Morocco for consultations - State TV
Algeria recalls ambassador to Morocco in row over Western Sahara
Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco next month
Israel's FM Lapid says will travel to Morocco in late July
Israel's FM Lapid says will travel to Morocco in late July