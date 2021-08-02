Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Launches MSKCC India to Expand Access to World-Renowned Oncologists, Cancer Care, Research, and Education

First-of-its-kind initiative provides patients in India with access to remote opinions and consultations, using technology from India-based telemedicine provider iCliniq Physical location in Chennai, India will serve as a telemedicine hub to coordinate with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center specialists NEW YORK and CHENNAI, India, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the world's oldest and largest private cancer center, has launched MSKCC India to provide cancer patients in India with access to the institution's world-renowned oncologists, research, clinical trials, and education. The effort stems from the institution's core mission of advancing transformative cancer care through education and research worldwide.

As part of this first-of-its-kind offering, MSKCC India will provide remote opinions via video or written consultations. A Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center oncologist who specializes in a patient's form of cancer will review their medical records, test results, and other materials and provide a comprehensive written opinion, meet with the patient virtually using telemedicine technology, or speak with the patient's local oncologist about their diagnosis and care plan. In some cases, they may recommend that the patient travel to receive care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Specific services include: • Pathology diagnosis • Radiology scan reviews • Next-generation sequencing (MSK-IMPACTTM) of a patient's tumor and treatment recommendations • Travel assistance to New York City ''Meeting the needs of cancer patients in India and improving their long-term health and survival rates will require close collaboration with the cancer community in India, and MSKCC India marks an important first step toward advancing such collaborations,'' said Sir Murray Brennan, MD, Senior Vice President of International Programs at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. ''MSKCC India will help serve the needs of cancer patients and their physicians to improve their cancer care.'' As part of this effort to bring world-class care to people in India diagnosed with cancer, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has partnered with iCliniq, a leading global telemedicine provider based in India. This partnership is the first of its kind for both iCliniq and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

MSKCC India will open a physical location in Chennai, centrally located for patients and staff members. This location will serve as a hub for medical staff who will help patients coordinate written or virtual consultations, and they will be able to communicate in English, Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. If necessary, employees will also be able to collect medical records from patients' homes, making the process more convenient for those utilizing this service. Patients across India will be able to obtain a remote opinion from experts at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in the comfort of their home or any Internet-enabled location without traveling to MSKCC India in Chennai.

''At Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, we are committed to leading in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of cancer and associated diseases through programs of excellence in research, education and patient care. MSKCC India will help us provide high-quality care to more individuals by bringing together our experts, Indian doctors and scientists, patient advocacy groups, and other stakeholders,'' said Mrinal Gounder, MD, a medical oncologist and Physician Ambassador to India and Asia at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. ''This sort of comprehensive effort is critical to providing the level of care that patients need in India and beyond, and to ultimately eradicate cancer in the 21st century globally.'' Patients in India can visit in.mskcc.org/india to learn more about MSKCC India and how to schedule a consultation with a Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center expert. About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK): As the world's oldest and largest private cancer center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has devoted more than 135 years to exceptional patient care, influential educational programs, and innovative research to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control and, ultimately, cure cancer. MSK is home to more than 20,000 physicians, scientists, nurses, and staff united by a relentless dedication to conquering cancer. Today, we are one of 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science and technology supporting groundbreaking clinical studies, personalized treatment, and compassionate care for our patients. We also train the next generation of clinical and scientific leaders in oncology through our continually evolving educational programs, here and around the world. Year after year, we are ranked among the top two cancer hospitals in the country, consistently recognized for our expertise in adult and pediatric oncology specialties. www.mskcc.org.

About iCliniq Based in India, iCliniq is a global second opinion and online medical consultation platform servicing patients across 196 countries with more than 3,500 highly qualified doctors from more than 80 specialties. Utilizing iCliniq's telemedicine capabilities and vast experience in the Indian health care market, this new service allows cancer patients in India to access MSKCC's high-level of care and expertise.

